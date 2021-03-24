Fresh off his guest appearance on Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album Justice, the Kid LAROI has shared a piano cover of “Shot for Me,” a standout track from Drake’s 2011 album Take Care.

Released as part of his Spotify Singles session—a series that typically sees one original song and a cover performed—the Kid LAROI puts his own spin on the Take Care favorite, stripping away the original’s percussive elements in favor of the Australian rapper’s enhanced vocal production.



“I chose Drake because he’s my favorite artist,” the 17-year-old said in a statement. ‘Shot for Me’ is one of my favorite songs of his off of one of my favorite projects and that made it really easy for me to do.”

Alongside his cover of “Shot for Me,” LAROI released an acoustic version of “Without You,” the platinum-certified single from his 2020 debut mixtape’s deluxe edition F*ck Love (Savage).

The two-song pack isn’t the first time LAROI’s collaborated with Spotify for a special release. Last October, the rising star teamed up with the streaming giant for a mini-documentary as part of Spotify’s global emerging artist program RADAR.

“The Kid LAROI is an artist we’ve been watching closely for the last eighteen months,” said Ned Monahan, Spotify’s Head of Global Hits. “LAROI developed a rabid fan base in Australia and then translated it to an even bigger audience in the U.S., which is incredibly rare and speaks to his potential as a global hit maker. The vulnerability and boldness of his music places him at the heart of young music audiences across the world. We can’t wait to see LAROI break on a superstar level.”