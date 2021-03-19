Justin Bieber has finally delivered his sixth studio album, Justice, with appearances from Chance the Rapper, Givēon, The Kid Laroi, Daniel Ceasar, and more.

At this point in his career, Bieber has nothing left to prove. He’s evolved from kid pop star to adolescent singing sensation and now sits confidently as a grown man who could walk away from music at any point and not have any regrets. He’s won Grammys, shattered streaming records, collected plaques, and everything in between.

Justice sounds like an album Bieber made with his loyal fans in mind, reminding them that he’s still good at this music thing. He gives artists like The Kid Laroi and Givēon major placements, and linked with Chance the Rapper on “Holy.”

Along with the new album, Bieber also released a music video for his song “Peaches,” featuring an R&B tag team of Givēon and Daniel Ceasar. Check it out up top.

Before delivering Justice, Bieber graced the Tiny Desk (Home) stage for the first time, where he gave an emotional performance of “Holy,” “Peaches,” “Hold On,” and “Anyone.” Performing with We the Band, Bieber’s Tiny Desk debut was a long time coming.

Bieber has been busy, and Justice is the crown jewel of all the work he’s been doing. Listen to the new album featuring Chance the Rapper, Givēon, The Kid Laroi, and more down below via Spotify or other streaming platforms.