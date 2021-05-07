Tee Grizzley continues to feed his fans by releasing his new album, Built For Whatever, on Friday.

Built For Whatever is Grizzley’s official return since last year’s EP, The Smartest. The album boasts features from artists like fellow Detroit native Big Sean, Lil Durk, Young Dolph, G Herbo, the late King Von, and more. Grizzley describes this album as a reflection of his life and how these trials made him better.

“The title of this album is my whole life in one sentence,” he said when describing the album. “The songs on the album and the things I refer to lyrically on each track reflect pieces of my real life. The name of this album is exactly what I am—built for whatever.”

Along with expanding his catalog, Grizzley has incorporated his love for video games into his brand through the newly established, Grizzley Gang Gaming. Tee Grizzley has a personalized Grand Theft Auto “Grizzley World” server where fans got an exclusive taste of his new album. Also, his love for GTA is evident by the font he used for Built For Whatever’s tracklist.

Stream Tee Grizzley’s new album, Built For Whatever, below.