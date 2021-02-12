Taylor Swift has dropped the full version of her re-recorded song “Love Story,” the first single from the new iteration of her 2008 album Fearless. The singer also released a lyric video, which features photo stills and footage of her performing, posing with fans, and scenes from backstage.

On Thursday, Swift announced that Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be the first of the six re-recorded albums she will release, also revealing the project’s tracklist and cover art. The forthcoming album will have the original 20 songs from Fearless, as well as six new songs that Swift penned throughout the Fearless sessions, around the ages of 13 to 16.

Swift didn’t initially unveil the album’s release date, instead posting a statement on Twitter that secretly spelled out April 9. A rep later confirmed the date.

The singer has chosen to re-record her first six albums after her original masters were acquired by Scooter Braun in a multi-million-dollar deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift released all of her albums through 2017’s Reputation under her former label. After the news came to light, she repeatedly claimed Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta didn’t give her the chance to buy her masters, later announcing in August 2019 her decision to re-record.