After welcoming their first child together in May, it appeared that G Herbo and Taina Williams were on the outs. But now Williams has clarified the situation.

After a video surfaced that appeared to show G Herbo attending his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher’s birthday party in Atlanta, some people noticed that Williams was no longer following G Herbo on Instagram. While the duo did not make any public statements about their relationship at the time, that didn’t stop fans from jumping to conclusions.

Williams recently clarified the situation via an Instagram comment suggesting that they were still together, while also confirming that she did, in fact, block him.

“[Laughing emojis] … That’s still my man he just blocked … Nothing to see here,” she wrote. Williams neither confirmed or denied that she blocked him because of his alleged appearance at his ex’s birthday party.