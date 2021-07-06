G Herbo is already looking ahead.

Even though the Chicago native just released his latest album 25, he’s revealed that he’s working on some joint projects, including potentially one with fellow Chicagoan Polo G. “I ain’t gon’ lie. To be honest, I’m working on some joint albums already,” Herbo said on Bootleg Kev’s podcast. “I wanna do a joint with Polo. Me and Polo probably gon’ do a joint.”

Herbo has also been “locked-in” with Tee Grizzley, making music which Herbo called “some crazy shit.” When asked who his dream collaborator would be, he said he’d love to work with Jay-Z. “I need like two, three, four, five songs with Hov,” Herbo said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Herbo touched on his impending joint project with Lil Bibby, confirming that it would still come out.

“He on some mogul shit right now,” Herbo said of Bibby. “I wanna drag him out of retirement, man. I think he gon’ rap, though. He gon’ put some shit out, fasho, ‘cause he still love music, bro.”

Herbo went on to say that Bibby is underrated when it comes to the rap game. “I don’t think people really realize bro really hard as f*ck,” he said. “It’s not n****s out here that could really rap better than him. He just be chillin’.”

Meanwhile, 25 is set to have a big opening on the Billboard 200, with Hits Daily Double reporting that the album’s first-week activity will be in the 50k range, potentially landing it in the Top 5. The project was stacked with features from 21 Savage, Gunna, Polo G, his son Yosohn, and more.

“I feel like 25 is different [from PTSD] in a way,” Herbo told Complex in a recent interview. “PTSD, mental health, that’s me. That’s going to always be something that’s true to me because of the importance of mental health. But I’ve grown as an artist, just lyrically and mentally. Where I am [now] is not what PTSD was. I’m in a different headspace. [This album] is me telling the story of where I am now and where I come from turning 25 years old. I feel like all my music is a reflection of me, but I want it to be different. As much as I mature, I want my music to mature.”