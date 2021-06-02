SZA’s music is often introspective and full of emotion. These feelings brought her to tears when she rehashed them during a recent rehearsal.

SZA took to Twitter on Tuesday where she revealed to fans that performing the fan-favorite track from CTRL, “20 Something,” made her burst into tears.

“Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what ? Is wrong w me ?” she tweeted. The TDE songstress went on to explain that the track reminds her of her grandmother—who had several interludes on CTRL and passed in 2019—and other people she’s lost in her life.

Although she’s now seemingly in a better space, SZA has been open about how her grandmother’s death has impacted her. In February 2020, SZA reflected on her grandmother’s death to Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t want to make music,” she told writer Emma Carmichael. “I didn’t. I was just trying to not kill myself, and not quit, period. Because it was really fucking hard, and lonely as fuck.”

Now that she’s back in the swing of things, SZA is gearing up to be part of the flood when TDE decided to gates. She’s back to performing on stage and even made an appearance on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.”