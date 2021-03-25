The newest Verzuz battle has been announced. R&B groups SWV and Xscape will face off in the popular series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“R&B queens unite 👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾 It’s OFFICIAL OFFICIAL,” the Verzuz account wrote on IG. The battle is set to take place on Saturday, May 8.

LaTocha Scott of Xscape, which also consists of Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and LaTocha’s sister Tamika Scott, hyped the battle earlier today while speaking to TMZ.

Other Verzuz battles that have been announced include The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday, April 4 and a special 420 edition of Redman vs Method Man on Tuesday, April 20.

Earlier this month it was announced that the Verzuz series was acquired by Triller Network.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz and and Timbaland, who were also named brand visionaries at Triller, said of the deal. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing.”

Stay tuned for announcements regarding future Verzuz battles.