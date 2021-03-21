After two swordsmen from the Wu-Tang Clan clashed on Saturday, Verzuz announced a battle that has the potential to be legendary.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will continue their new deal with Triller by hosting a battle between the iconic Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire. The match-up will take place on Easter Sunday via the Verzuz Instagram account or on the Triller app.

“Very excited to announce The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire coming April 4th,” The Isley Brothers shared on Instagram.

“We’re just getting started,” Verzuz added in its own post revealing the match-up. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now…”

Verzuz has the Easter Holiday covered as well as the de facto celebration of 4/20. For this occasion, Verzuz created a “How High Special” which will feature Redman and another Wu-Tang Killa Bee, Method Man. Together, the pair will introduce new fans to the song and style of rapping that birthed their 2001 cult classic film.

Along with announcing these highly anticipated clashes, Verzuz teased their upcoming line-up which includes a Mother’s Day Special, a Ladies Night, and even a rematch between two undisclosed acts.