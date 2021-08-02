With The LOX and Dipset set to go head-to-head in the latest Verzuz battle on Tuesday, Styles P and Jim Jones are trading barbs on Instagram.

Styles P kicked things off by taking to his IG to post a PSA aimed at Jones. The 13-minute video sees him takes shots at Jones’ intelligence while giving him reading recommendations.

“You bring the bars, and I’ll bring the books,” Styles joked in the video. “I want you to start reading, Jim. I want you to start picking up books.”

Jones was quick to respond in the comment section, writing, “Lol I have my high school diploma. Do u?”

“Actually have a diploma and G.E.D. beloved,” Styles responded.

Jimmy clapped back with another barb: “I think u know I’m pretty equipped when it comes to intelligence as u never had these many likes since I poked u in ur stomach lol. That’s called Marketing if u didn’t know.”

“My Gee is authentic not to be marketed,” Styles P replied. “I market health to my community beloved.”