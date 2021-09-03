Marvel Music, Hollywood Records, and Interscope Records have dropped off the official soundtrack for Marvel Studio’s next film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album, the soundtrack is executive produced by 88rising and consists of original production from, and inspired by, the film. Artists featured on the project include Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake, among others.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton worked alongside 88riding to executive produce the soundtrack, which showcases Asian artists from throughout the world.

“The music on this album is the beating heart of our film. As we were editing Shang-Chi, we were constantly inspired by the early recordings coming in from these incredible musicians,” Cretton explained in a statement. “When I first spoke to Sean about the idea for this album, we knew we wanted it to stand alone as a piece of work, but also be wrapped in the themes of our movie… themes of family, legacy, pain, and healing. We also just wanted to make a really great album that gives us all another reason to celebrate. I couldn’t be more excited to share this music and these artists with the world.”

Stream Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album below. The film opens in theaters on Sept. 3.



