In honor of 4/20, Redman and Method Man are taking over the Verzuz stream with their much-anticipated How High special.

The longtime friends and collaborators began teasing the event back in March, suggesting the “battle” would stray from the usual Verzuz format and offer something a bit more celebratory: “Y’all gonna get more than a Verzuz. Y’all gonna get Red and Meth in full effect!” Redman said in an Instagam video. “That’s right. We ready, baby. We’re gonna give y’all a special.”

It’s unclear what exactly Redman and Method Man have in store, but you know it won’t dissappoint. Audiences are eager to close out 4/20 by revisiting the rappers’ most beloved weed-centric cuts, like “Tical,” “How to Roll a Blunt,” and of course “How High,” which was also the title of their 2001 stoner comedy. Many fans are also crossing their fingers for some premieres, perhaps another taste or two of Redman’s upcoming sequel to his 1996 studio album Muddy Waters. The 4/20 special airs just days after the rapper unleashed his “80 Barz” single, which will land on Muddy Waters 2.

You can watch Redman and Method Man’s How High 4/20 Special now on the Verzuz Instagram page or the Triller and FireTV apps.