DJ Khaled and Drake have reconnected for not one, but two summer anthems, "Popstar" and "Greece."

The We the Best boss released the much-anticipated singles at midnight Friday, weeks after he began teasing the collaborations on social media. Khaled posted a series of Instagram photos and videos with key and owl imagery; the latter of which is, of course, a nod to Drizzy's OVO imprint.

Fast-forward to last Sunday, when Khaled shed more light on what he and Drake had in store: "Vocals been in," he captioned a video in which he was seen doing computer work next to a live owl. "Pop chune. We ah make chune ah go pop pop pon your head ... Remember each [key] leads to the next [key]."

During an appearance on Drink Champs earlier this month, Khaled confirmed his forthcoming studio album—the follow-up to last year's Father of Asahd—would include a Drake cameo.

"Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled's single," Khaled said. "And the vocals sound so incredible. I mean, the frequency of that motherfucker, the sonics, the way that shit sound—it's incredible ... That's my brother. That's like family to me. Drake, he always supported me. Think about the records we've made."

Khaled and Drake have teamed up on a number of tracks over the years, including hits like "I'm on One," "No New Friends," "For Free," "Fed Up," and "To the Max."

You can stream "Popstar" and "Greece" now on all major platforms, and be sure to stay tuned as more details about Khaled's 12th studio album, which will be called Khaled Khaled, becomes available.

The singles come more than two months after Drake released Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a compilation project made up of previously leaked tracks or initial SoundCloud exclusives. The Toronto artist is now preparing to drop a full-length album later this year.