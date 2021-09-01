An attorney for SpotemGottem is calling out the Dallas Police Department for sharing “reckless, false statements” about the “Beat Box” artist in connection with a murder investigation.

In a statement shared exclusively with Complex, attorney Raven Liberty also confirmed plans to file a lawsuit.

Dallas Homicide Detective Patty Belew is named in the statement from SpotemGottem’s attorney, with Liberty noting that a “simple Google search” would have immediately clarified her error.

“The libelous statements made by Det. Belew originated from her misunderstanding about a YouTube ‘rap video’ (in fact, a livestream) that Det. Belew claimed was about the death of Reginald Agnew, Jr and taunted the Dallas Police Department,” the statement reads.

Earlier this week, a number of outlets picked up a recent KDFW Fox 4 report, which included Instagram footage of SpotemGottem. At the time, Belew was quoted as asking the general public to identify those in the video.

“That is very bold acting like, ‘Hey, we did this. The police don’t even know who did this and we’re going to get away with murdering this young man,’” Belew said.

Belew has since confirmed to Complex that SpotemGottem is no longer a person of interest in the investigation. And in Liberty’s statement, Belew’s previous comments are criticized as “libelous” remarks that resulted in the disparagement of her client.

SpotemGottem has not publicly commented on any of this. In May, he released his Most Wanted project via Rebel Music x Geffen x Interscope. Featured on the 12-track tape is a revised take on the aforementioned “Beat Box,” this one including controversial Donda guest DaBaby.