In an appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles to promote his marijuana brand Soulja Exotics, Soulja Boy said Snoop Dogg was the first rapper to smoke so much the “Crank That” creator had to tap out on the session.

When asked about the first celebrity he smoked with around the 7:30 mark above, Soulja wasted no time explaining when he had to bow down to the Doggfather.

“I told him, I was like, ‘I quit! What’s going on? I’m high!’” Soulja said. “I was just flying to L.A., it was like one of my early times coming. [I was] 18 or something like that, and me and Snoop was recording this song. … I went over to the studio, and he had a studio at his house so we at the crib playing Madden and stuff like that. So we just started smoking and smoking and smoking, and we kept smoking!”

When Soulja noticed he was particularly high, he started to strategically pass on the weed whenever it was his turn in the rotation. “I had my other two homeboys in there so I just kept…every time they kept passing the blunt, I just kept passing it to them,” he added. “Snoop just kept smoking. I looked at Snoop, and I was just like, ‘I’m hiiiigh. I am high. I quit, I don’t know what’s going on.’”

Snoop, as Soulja described it, continued to smoke “like a Twilight Zone, a never-ending loop with just big fat blunts in rotation.” He laughed, “I was like, ‘Oh my God! I can’t breathe, I gotta go!’”

Watch Soulja Boy’s full Power 106 interview up top.