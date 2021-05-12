Multi-platinum songwriter J. Wright, was arrested on murder charges on Monday for his alleged hand in killing a woman in Davenport, Iowa.

On Sunday, Davenport police found 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs dead after responding to a disturbance in the home. Bibbs was originally from Durham, North Carolina and is said to have been Wright’s girlfriend at the time of her murder. The songwriter, born Justin Wright, was detained and charged with first-degree murder. A cash-only bond was set on Monday at $500,000.

The local Fox affiliate reported that Wright asked for a court-appointed attorney, claiming all his belongings were stolen in November and that he’s been living out of hotels.

“I’m not making anything right now,” he told the judge.

The Atlanta native launched his Camp Entertainment Worldwide company in 2011. This full-service venture led to Wright working with superstar acts like Future, 21 Savage, Timbaland, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Bow Wow, and more. Through the company, Wright became a multi-platinum songwriter as well as an entrepreneur.

It’s unclear when Wright and Bibbs started dating. A family member told the Neighborhood Talk that the relationship was plagued by abuse and other toxic behavior:

“They were dating and Justin manipulated & controlled her, she was trying to leave,” the family member said in addition to leaving a comment under one of J. Wight’s posts, part of which read: “You took her to Iowa and killed her on Mother’s Day, you threatened to kill my daughter also a few ago in ATL. You brainwashed & manipulated my cousin and tried to turn her against us. I hate she loved you, I hate she ever met you.”