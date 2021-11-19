Snoop Dogg has dropped off his newest album, The Algorithm.

The project features a number of notable artists and friends, like Method Man, Benny the Butcher, Blxst, Usher, Dave East, Ty Dolla Sign, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Larry June, and more.

The album also includes the previously-released song “Murder Music” with Snoop, Benny, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes, which snoop called an “East Coast hip-hop street record.” Snoop also shared the video for Jane Handcock’s project cut “Like My Weed” last week.

Snoop previously spoke with Complex about The Algorithm, telling Speedy Morman last month, “Algorithm is a project I put together specifically on Def Jam Records to get some new artists, some established artists, and some friends of mine to make a damn good record to end this year off.”

“You got Usher, Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Dave East, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss,” he continued. “Imagine all of the favors people owe me, right, and I never used ’em. And then I just said I’m finna make a record… Let me start going down the list, and man… Everybody got busy.”

