Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has shared that, as a teenager, she had an affair with a London minister.

In her new book “Rememberings,” which follows her life and career breaking out in the ‘80s to today, the Irish artist recalled having had an affair with a maried 47-year-old minister of a London Baptist church when she was 18.

“We had somewhat of an affair,” O’Connor wrote, according to The Independent. “The minister had convinced me (since I was young and an idiot) that his wife didn’t understand him. I was his true love and all that stuff.”

The singer reportedly ended the relationship after she got into a car accident, when the minister wouldn’t help her because he didn’t want to be seen with her.

“After a while I realised I was being duped for the shtup,” She wrote. “Sitting by myself until our weekly hour-long visit, not going out with anyone else, I was like Whitney bloomin’ Houston, saving all my love, like a total moron.”

O’Connor first saw success in ‘80s and ‘90s thanks to her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Her upcoming book follows some major highlights in the singer’s long-lasting career, including her decision to rip up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live, which you can read an excerpt of over at Rolling Stone.

“Rememberings” is due out on June 1.