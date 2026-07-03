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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Include A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and More
The late Sinéad O’Connor, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Jane's Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, and others also joins this year's roster.
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
The Irish singer behind "Nothing Compares 2 U" has died a year after her son Shane died by suicide.
Sinead O'Connor Pays Tribute to Late Teenage Son: 'Light of My Life'
Her son, Shane O’Connor, “decided to end his earthly struggle,” according to the singer who shared the news of his death on her Twitter feed.
Sinéad O'Connor Recalls Having Affair With London Minister as Teen in Upcoming Memoir
In the book, the artist writes about her affair with a 47-year-old minister. She also looks back at the time she ripped up a picture of the pope while on ‘SNL.'
Prince Estate Releases Original Studio Recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U"
The Carver County Attorney in Minnesota also announced they cannot file any charges involving the death of Prince.
Police in Search of Sinead O'Connor After She Reportedly Threatened to Jump Off a Bridge (UPDATE)
Police are in search of Sinead O'Connor after she reportedly threatened to jump off a bridge in Chicago.
Sinead O'Connor Blasts Family for Abandoning Her, Threatens to Sue
A day after going missing, Sinead O'Connor posts a scathing message directed at her family and claims she is going to sue them. "OPEN LETTER TO JOHN REYNOLDS"
Sinead O'Connor Is Reportedly Missing and 'Suicidal' (UPDATED)
Police are looking for Sinead O’Connor who is reportedly “suicidal” and went missing Sunday in Chicago.