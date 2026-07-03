Sinéad O'Connor

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Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Include A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and More

The late Sinéad O’Connor, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Jane's Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, and others also joins this year's roster.

Jaelani Turner-Williams888 days ago
Music

Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56

The Irish singer behind "Nothing Compares 2 U" has died a year after her son Shane died by suicide.

Joe Price1087 days ago
Sinead O'Connor performs live at Campus Industry Music
Music

Sinead O'Connor Pays Tribute to Late Teenage Son: 'Light of My Life'

Her son, Shane O’Connor, “decided to end his earthly struggle,” according to the singer who shared the news of his death on her Twitter feed. 

Brenton Blanchet1651 days ago
sinead
Music

Sinéad O'Connor Recalls Having Affair With London Minister as Teen in Upcoming Memoir

In the book, the artist writes about her affair with a 47-year-old minister. She also looks back at the time she ripped up a picture of the pope while on ‘SNL.'

Brenton Blanchet1874 days ago
Prince "Nothing Compares 2 U"
Music

Prince Estate Releases Original Studio Recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U"

The Carver County Attorney in Minnesota also announced they cannot file any charges involving the death of Prince.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3011 days ago
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Music

Police in Search of Sinead O'Connor After She Reportedly Threatened to Jump Off a Bridge (UPDATE)

Police are in search of Sinead O'Connor after she reportedly threatened to jump off a bridge in Chicago.

Keishamazing3676 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Sinead O'Connor Blasts Family for Abandoning Her, Threatens to Sue

A day after going missing, Sinead O'Connor posts a scathing message directed at her family and claims she is going to sue them. "OPEN LETTER TO JOHN REYNOLDS"

jessielmorris3713 days ago
Music

Sinead O'Connor Is Reportedly Missing and 'Suicidal' (UPDATED)

Police are looking for Sinead O’Connor who is reportedly “suicidal” and went missing Sunday in Chicago.

jessielmorris3714 days ago

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