Adding to what looks set to be another banner year for British albums, Sinéad Harnett has just thrown her hat in the ring with news of her new album, Ready Is Always Too Late, a follow-up to 2019’s Lessons In Love. As it turns out, we’ve already had two of the album’s singles—last year’s EARTHGANG-assisted “Take Me Away” and “Stickin’” with Masego and VanJess—and now we’ve got the album’s third single, “Last Love”.