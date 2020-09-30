Almost exactly a year ago, Sinéad Harnett dropped her long overdue debut album Lessons In Love, but she's already back with news of its follow-up. Uniting four of the world's finest talents when it comes to R&B, Sinéad returns with stateside soul boy Masego and Nigerian duo VanJess for "Stickin", the stunning lead cut from the new album. Co-produced by Sunny Kale and Mike Brainchild, sets Sinéad and co up with a sleek, chrome-covered instrumental that bubbles and pops with West Coast funk.

The video, meanwhile, puts all four artists in a luscious forest setting, surrounded by deep greens and soft blues to bring out the more organic textures of the track. Continuing the thread of sultry, club-adjacent jams, "Stickin" suggests the new album is going to take the sounds of its predecessor and take them to an even greater level and with a much more international feel.

Explaining how track the track came together, Sinéad told us, "When we were making the track it felt like summer to me, and I wanted to bring a little contrast to that lyrically. Often the people that most get on our nerves are the ones we're closest to. The ones we'll always stick by. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response."

"Stickin" is lifted from Sinéad's as-yet-untitled new album, which is due for release early 2021.