TMZ has learned that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were together inside their L.A. home when an unspecified number of people managed to break in through a window. While the suspects took off after realizing the couple was there, they were able to snatch the keys to his Mercedes G-Wagon and flee in the car. When the police arrived, the intruders and the G-Wagon were gone.

The LAPD have launched an investigation, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Mendes and Cabello performed for Global Citizen’s Together At Home concert series last March, confirming they were quarantining together, and using that time to watch the seven Harry Potter films. ”I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end. That’s the way to go,” the “Lost in Japan” singer suggested, with Cabello adding, “We started watching it yesterday. I knew everything about it, of course.”

It was a rare moment where they discussed their relationship publicly. In an interview with Jim Ryan for SiriusXM, Mendes opened up about how Cabello played a pivotal role in helping him craft what would become Wonder, his fourth studio album. “I mean, Camila was a part of the whole process. So, she was around as I was writing it conceptually,” he said. “It’s funny ‘cause there was like a real time when she was doing her thing and then I was doing my thing and we were together, but like, also working separately and the quarantine brought us together and now we’ve kind of become one, where we’re doing our thing.”

Mendes said Cabello should be credited for her contributions throughout Wonder because “nobody during the time that was giving me more advice and encouragement to just stick to the way I felt about the music that I wanted to make.”

Cabello spent a few months late last year finishing up shooting for Cinderella in London. The remake is said to also star Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, and Pierce Brosnan, It’s scheduled to be released on Feb. 5, 2021.