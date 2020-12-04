Shawn Mendes returns with Wonder, marking his first full-length project in more than two years.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter spoke about the much-anticipated album during an interview with Zane Lowe last month, revealing he created the bulk of it while under lockdown with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

“It was the first time I had the chance to even think about someone more than me,” he explained. “It was the first time I had enough space in my heart and my head that wasn’t so consumed about how many people were caring about what I was doing or how many likes, streams, whatever you want to call it. I had all these ideas about what I wanted to sound like and what I wanted to be like.”

Wonder delivers 14 tracks, including the previously released “Monster” with Justin Bieber, and features production by Frank Dukes, Kid Harpoon, Matthew Tavares, and more.

The album was supported by a Netflix documentary that followed Mendes on his last tour and provided a rare glimpse into his personal life. Mendes will also celebrate the album’s release with Wonder: The Experience, an online benefit concert that can be livestreamed this Sunday.

You can stream Wonder now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.