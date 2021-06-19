It seems Saweetie has treated herself to a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

As pointed out by TMZ, the 27-year-old artist took to social media this week to show off her new luxury whip. She shared an Instagram story in which she is seen sitting in the Rolls’ driver seat with a glass of champagne in hand.

Cassidy von Seggern, a Rolls-Royce client experience representative, also posted a photo of her and Saweetie posing in front of the new vehicle. Seggern captioned the post: “She a real bad bish, drive her own RR”—a reference to Saweetie’s “Best Friend” track with Doja Cat.

Though it’s pretty common for entertainers to show off their new whips, some fans believe Saweetie was throwing some mild shade at her ex-boyfriend Quavo. Shortly after their split this year, rumors began circulating that the Migos member had repossessed the Bentley he had given Saweetie back in December.

It was reported that Quavo never included Saweetie’s name on the lease and decided to terminate the contract early following their breakup. However, sources told TMZ there was no truth to the rumors and pointed out there was zero evidence that the car had been taken back.

Fast-forward to June 11, when Migos released their much-anticipated album Culture III, in which Quavo seemingly confirmed the Bentley repossession rumor: “Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken,” he rapped on the “Having Our Way” track. “She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt).”

Though it remains unclear if Quavo did, in fact, take away his ex’s Bentley, it’s clear Saweetie is fully capable of purchasing her own luxury ride.

The “Icy Girl” rapper is now gearing up to release her debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, which is expected to include tracks like the aforementioned “Best Friend,” “Tap In,” and “Back to the Streets” with Jhené Aiko.