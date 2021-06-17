Less than a week after unveiling the long-awaited Culture III, Migos fans have been given even more new music to get them through the day.

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff came through with the deluxe edition of the album on Thursday. While the original 19-track experience closed out with the YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab “Need It,” the deluxe-ified Culture III adds five new songs to the tracklist, starting with “How We Coming” and wrapping with “Working a Fool.”

Grab Culture III (Deluxe) below on Spotify. The expanded edition of the Georgia group’s trilogy-closing album is also available on Apple Music, Tidal, etc.



Earlier this month, Migos joined Complex News host Speedy Morman for a special 360 interview during which they chopped it up about—among other things—their continued influence on their peers and newer artists.

“Most definitely gotta be the flow,” Quavo said when asked what they feel they don’t get enough credit for, prompting Offset to agree while adding in a note about their ubiquitous cadence.

“From 2013 to now, I don’t care if it’s a pop song or a country song… They’re gonna have that cadence, how we rap,” Offset said. “They thought it was mumble, but really they had not heard the cadence… And when you hear new songs now, I don’t care what genre it is, that bounce is in the flow.”



To celebrate the Culture III arrival, Migos have plotted out a Las Vegas takeover with curator Pollen Presents in October. The three-day event is set to feature a performance, pool parties, hotel takeovers, club takeovers, and more.