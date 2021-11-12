Saweetie, whose debut studio full-length remains forthcoming, shared a new song on Friday that was previously teased in a Beats By Dre ad.

The new track, titled “Get It Girl,” is taken from the soundtrack for the final season of Issa Rae’s acclaimed HBO comedy Insecure. The latest from the Icy artist and recent Complex cover star follows the release of last month’s Anitta collab “Faking Love.”

Stream “Get It Girl” up top via YouTube and/or below via Spotify. The song is also available on Apple Music, Tidal, etc.

Earlier this week, Saweetie linked up with Calvin Klein and Amazon Live for the Icy Season special, co-headlined by Symone from RuPaul’s Drag Race. One month prior, she was enlisted by Netflix for the Sex: Unzipped special, which served as the streaming platform’s celebration of sexual health and sex positivity. Featured on the hour-long special were various experts, as well as puppets.

On the Nov. 20 episode of Saturday Night Live, Saweetie will appear as the musical guest. Hosting that episode, which follows this weekend’s Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift-led edition, is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu.

As for Pretty Bitch Music, Saweetie’s debut, the MTV EMAs 2021 host told Big Tigger in an interview over the summer that she had decided to “reconstruct some songs” on the album. “Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way,” she said at the time.