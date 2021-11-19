The official soundtrack for Halle Berry’s new Netflix film Bruised is here.

The artists included were handpicked by executive producers Berry and Cardi B, with the soundtrack starring some of the biggest names in rap, including Cardi on “Bet It,” City Girls on the previously released “Scared,” Saweetie on “Attitude,” Flo Milli on “Blast Off,” and Latto on “Tha Fuck.” The tracklist is rounded out by appearances from Rapsody, Young M.A., Baby Tate, H.E.R., Erica Banks, and DreamDoll.

Berry and Cardi promoted the album with the first episode of Berry’s Instagram series 5 Rounds, where the pair spoke about their biggest purchases, favorite sex positions, and more. Berry noted that the music for Bruised is “the first-ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack.”

Berry plays a downtrodden M.M.A. fighter in Bruised, which is also her first time directing a movie. Bruised premiered in select cinemas on Nov. 17 and debuts on Netflix on Nov. 24.

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge at the Dome, Atlanta.
City Girls Drop New Track “Scared” From ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack
Halle Berry speaks with Jimmy Kimmel.
Halle Berry Reflects on Calling Cardi B ‘Queen of Hip-Hop’: ‘There Can Always Be More Than One’
Cardi B Seen in New York City in November
Cardi B Shuts Down Misguided Comments About Her Hair

Stream the soundtrack below.