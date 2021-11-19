The official soundtrack for Halle Berry’s new Netflix film Bruised is here.

The artists included were handpicked by executive producers Berry and Cardi B, with the soundtrack starring some of the biggest names in rap, including Cardi on “Bet It,” City Girls on the previously released “Scared,” Saweetie on “Attitude,” Flo Milli on “Blast Off,” and Latto on “Tha Fuck.” The tracklist is rounded out by appearances from Rapsody, Young M.A., Baby Tate, H.E.R., Erica Banks, and DreamDoll.

Berry and Cardi promoted the album with the first episode of Berry’s Instagram series 5 Rounds, where the pair spoke about their biggest purchases, favorite sex positions, and more. Berry noted that the music for Bruised is “the first-ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack.”

Berry plays a downtrodden M.M.A. fighter in Bruised, which is also her first time directing a movie. Bruised premiered in select cinemas on Nov. 17 and debuts on Netflix on Nov. 24.

Stream the soundtrack below.