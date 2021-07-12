Royce Da 5’9” is showing some love to the West Coast.

The Detroit rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to argue that the West Coast has superior artists to the East Coast. He went on to cite Kendrick Lamar, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre, The Game, YG, Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, ScHoolboy Q, Ice Cube, and others..

“West Coast artists make the best albums,” Royce said in a tweet. “i just realized this. KDot, Game, YG, NIP, Roddy, Quick, Dre, Snoop, Cube, Anderson, Schoolboy Q, damn.”

The comment section subsequently filled up with reactions to Royce’s hot take, with a person responding “I thank Suge Knight, Top Dawg and Wack 100 for this.” The Slaughterhouse rapper then replied, writing, “Important men in our culture who are under appreciated due to their reputations preceding them.”

Since dropping his latest album, The Allegory, Royce has stayed busy dropping scene-stealing guest verses, including his featured appearance on Ransom’s “Greed.” The stellar verse earned the Detroit OG the No. 7 spot on Complex’s Best Rap Verses of 2021 (So Far) rankings.