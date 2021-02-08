Rowdy Rebel continues to hold it down for his close friend, Bobby Shmurda.

On Monday, Rowdy took to Instagram where he penned a lengthy post thanking Bobby for continuing to be a genuine person.

“I wouldn’t be here RN if yu Haven’t been the same genuine person I meet in elementary…. I never Seen yu fold or bend through treacherous time’s always thinking Nd doing for others,” Rowdy captioned a picture of the rapper. “I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother 💯I love yu like yu My Mama Kids ….see yu soon kid💙.”

Rowdy Rebel caught the mainstream’s attention by being connected to Bobby following the success of “Hot N***a.” Yet shortly after gaining fame, Rowdy, Bobby, and other GS9 members were booked with conspiracy charges. Instead of folding under the pressure, Bobby actually held his feet closer to the fire by taking a longer sentence so he and Rowdy could have similar release dates.

Rowdy has since been released from prison. But, Bobby is still incarcerated due to several charges he caught behind bars. Still, there’s hope that Bobby could be home soon since it was reported that his conditional release date is at the end of this month.