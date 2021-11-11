Rosalía and The Weeknd have released their joint song and accompanying video for “La Fama,” which translates to “fame.”

Helmed by Director X, the video sees Rosalía taking the stage as a performer at a nightclub, while The Weeknd is an audience member enraptured by her. He then begins singing in Spanish from the crowd. Danny Trejo also co-stars in the video.

“I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” Rosalía said in a statement. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”

Abel Tesfaye later joins Rosalía on stage, and as he leans in for a kiss, she stabs him, with the rest of the audience rooting on. The song serves as a cautionary tale for just how alluring fame can be. “La Fama” is the lead song from Rosalía’s forthcoming album, Motomami, which is set to release in 2022.

The Weeknd is also expected to release his new album soon, which he recently announced “was complete.” The announcement came with him teasing “some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops,” which includes “Moth to a Flame” with Swedish House Mafia, the Post Malone collab “One Right Now,” and now his song with Rosalía.