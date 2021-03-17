This month’s release of “Street Runner,” a personal song from Florida artist Rod Wave, is being celebrated with a collaborative project with Krool Toys that aims to give fans some arcade-inspired nostalgia.

“When building out this game we really wanted to give people the feeling of being back in an arcade getting behind one of those old school sit-down racing games, as well as incorporate some elements from Rod’s home of Florida,” Stefan of Krool Toys told Complex of the inspiration behind the playable game experience.

Fans can play the game here via Krool Toys. And for the chance to score a one-of-one Street Runner Game Boy box and customized Game Boy Advance, click here.

“‘Street Runner’ is a personal song about the sacrifices I made to pursue this career that I have now,” Rod Wave explained. “All while never forgetting about the family and loved ones I’m doing it for. This video game brings my story to life beyond the music.”

Image via Rod Wave/Krool Toys

Late last year, Krool Toys came through with a custom game modeled after Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s joint project Pluto x Baby Pluto. As with the Rod Wave collab, the Pluto x Baby Pluto game launch also included a shot at winning a one-of-one cartridge and a matching system.

“Street Runner,” the song, arrived earlier this month as the first single from Rod Wave’s forthcoming SoulFly project. Revisit the track’s official video, co-directed by Rod Wave and Yawn Rico, below. SoulFly is due out March 26.

