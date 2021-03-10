Rod Wave has dropped “Street Runner,” the first single and accompanying video from his upcoming album SoulFly.

Over a sample from Canadian artist Ruth B’s song “Mixed Signals,” Rod sings about the successes and chaos that his career has brought him. “Street Runner” gives us behind-the-scenes glimpses into the Florida native’s life as he travels across the country in a private jet; there’s also a voicemail interlude from a woman telling Rod she loves and misses him.

Rod recently shared the tracklisting for SoulFly, which is set to drop on March 26. The album is the follow-up to his second studio full-length Pray 4 Love, which arrived last year and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rod also recently appeared on an episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping show. Catch that below, and stream “Street Runner” at the top.