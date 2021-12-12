Rod Wave says people are “twisting” the meaning behind a song he recently previewed, tentatively titled “Nirvana.”

Making a rare appearance on Instagram, the chart-topping SoulFly artist addressed comments from some listeners who attempted to posit the song as a “suicide letter,” something that Rod says indicates they aren’t familiar with his catalog.

“Y’all know, bro, I don’t go live,” Rod, who previously pondered his own legacy on the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Tombstone,” said. “I don’t do no attention shit, bro. I don’t. I recorded a fucking song and, um, it was about suicide or whatever. But why the fuck would people take that shit and just say that that was my suicide letter? Like, that’s not how that works. That’s not how suicide letters work. You don’t go to a studio and record suicide letters, bro.”

As Rod explained, “real fans” are more familiar with the themes of his music. “Like, what are all the blogs and shit posting just, like, twisting up shit, saying Rod posted a suicide letter? That’s not true,” he added.

Elsewhere, Rod referred to the song in question—which opens with the line “If you’re hearing this, it’s too late”—as being merely “a snippet,” noting that he frequently shares snippets with his fans. He also criticized those who attempted to question the song’s release by claiming the Florida singer was seeking attention.

“Bitch, who the fuck needs attention?” he said. “You forgot who the fuck I was? I don’t need no attention. Did you not see my tour? Did you not see my album sales? I don’t need no extra attention. I had already deleted my Insta and my Twitter and all that shit because of attention.”

Also on IG, this time via a Stories update, Rod told fans he was currently in the middle of working on a new album, adding that the recently teased track was “definitely a suicide prevntion [sic] song.”

SoulFly, meanwhile, was recently named by Complex as one of the 50 best albums of the year. Back in August, Rod gave the acclaimed album (Rod’s first since Pray 4 Love one year earlier) the deluxe treatment by adding nine new songs, including collabs with Kodak Black and Lil Durk.