Fans are rushing to comfort Rico Nasty after she posted unsettling messages about her mental state.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to address the struggles she’s faced while as an opener on Playboi Carti’s King Vamp Tour.

“I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry,” Rico tweeted. “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night 😂.”

The most concerning post was when when Rico expressed her desire not to live. “I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me,” she continued. “Y’all win.”

Rico deleted the tweets shortly after.

Nasty’s Twitter mentions were swiftly flooded with messages of support.

The King Vamp Tour, also featuring Ken Carson, hit Lake Saint Louis, Missouri on Saturday night and will continue through Dec. 23 in Atlanta. Rico’s tweets came just weeks after she was booed during a stop at the Forum in Los Angeles. Footage showed the Nightmare Vacation rapper calling out the crowd while onstage, prompting the audience to begin chanting Carti’s name.

“This is what the fuck we gon’ do for you disrespectful motherfuckers out there,” she said. “Bitch, we gon’ sit in motherfuckin’ silence! Don’t you fucking play! What you think this is, bitch? It’s not that.”

Rico blasted the “anti-Black” crowd in a number of subsequent tweets.

Rico recently released the excellent single and video “Money” featuring Flo Milli.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.