Rico Nasty and Flo Milli have finally joined forces.

The new single and video “Money” dips back to the ’80s to sample the 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some Pussy” and Tone Lōc’s “Wild Thing.” The track is chaotic and fun as Nasty and Milli rap over clicking hi-hats and punky guitar, while the Roxana Baldovin-directed visual is appropriately full of green and takes a trip to The Wizard of Oz’s Yellow Brick Road. Baldovin’s credits also include Doja Cat’s Rico-featuring “Tia Tamera.”

“Money,” arriving with a merch drop and produced by veteran German EDM DJ/producer Boys Noize, arrives a few days after Nasty unveiled her limited edition ToyQube collectible figurine, on sale now and made in collaboration with Rhymezlikedimez.

Rico teased the Milli-featuring “Money” quite a bit in recent months, performing the track during live shows including Rolling Loud NYC. She’s currently opening for Playboi Carti through Dec. 23 on his King Vamp Tour, receiving mixed receptions from certain attendees. During her set at Los Angeles’ Forum last weekend, she was booed by the crowd, and even had a bottle thrown at her.

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Watch Rico Nasty’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Performance

“Come get this n***a,” the Anger Management artist yelled after the bottle was thrown. “Who? Who, bitch? Who the fuck was it? Be specific, don’t fucking play.” While in the midst of getting booed, Rico also stopped the show to speak to the audience. “This is what the fuck we gon’ do for you disrespectful motherfuckers out there,” she said. “Bitch, we gon’ sit in motherfuckin’​ silence! Don’t you fucking play!”

The hip-hop community came out in support of Rico Nasty, with JT from City Girls being the latest to come to her defense. “I want them to stop disrespecting her that shit not cool!” JT wrote. “Or nothing to laugh about!” Rico wrote back, simply saying “JT I love you.”

While you wait for the follow-up to Rico Nasty’s 2020 debut studio album Nightmare Vacation, listen to her Flo Milli-featuring “Money” below and watch the video up top.