Rico Nasty is currently opening for Playboi Carti’s King Vamp tour and the crowd was less than kind to her when she performed at Los Angeles’ The Forum this past Saturday.

“This is what the fuck we gon’ do for you disrespectful muthafuckers out there,” she said during the show, which saw her get booed by some people in the audience. “Bitch, we gon’ sit in muthafuckin silence! Don’t you fucking play! What you think this is, bitch? It’s not that.”

However, Rico still had more to say the following day via social media when she took to Twitter to call out the crowd.

“Ok so y’all wanna be funny ? Lmao how about I be funnier,” Rico started before rattling off a series of insults directed toward the rude fans.

“Anti black ass crowd . Weak ass little boys wit blonde pubes . Ugh . Get me out of here,” she tweeted before doubling down and saying that she wouldn’t be deleting any of the tweets.

One would think Carti and Rico would share a similar fanbase since they both have rockstar-like personas and amplify that through their music, but unfortunately in this situation, there was a big disconnect.

Kenny Beats also took to Twitter, writing, “Dont ever fix your mouth to say anything about Rico Nasty if its not “legend” “icon” or “innovator.”