Rick Ross, like many, is mourning the death of Young Dolph.

On Thursday, the MMG boss shared a video message expressing his condolences to Dolph’s loved ones and reflecting on the impact Dolph had on Ross throughout the years.

“Young Dolph. Oh man, it’s another legend lost too soon,” he said. “It hit Rozay right in the heart. Y’all know him coming up in Memphis, you know I got to see him right before his huge days, so I saw how genuine the homie was.”

Ross said he last saw Dolph in Atlanta in 2020, when the rapper gifted him a chain with an iced-out Paper Route Empire emblem.

“It was priceless when he gave it to me, but it’s more valuable than ever,” Ross said about the piece. “May his memory, legacy live on forever. Nothing but love. Sending my heart out.”

The Port of Miami rapper then sent a message to Dolph’s crew and people close to him, encouraging them to not only mourn the artist’s death, but also celebrate the mark he left on the culture.

“I also wanna make this clear for the hustlers: I’m sure for everybody else that’s reppin’ Dolph, make sure y’all celebrating the homie. Let’s celebrate the homie,” he explained. “And the real ones that was close to Dolph, this is when you get even closer. You know what I’m sayin’? You mourn homie, but let’s celebrate the homie. And for his family and loved ones, this is when y’all become even closer. His memories, his legacies will mean that much more. That’s what I would want, y’all to be even closer. Celebrate me even that much more.”

Watch Ross’ full video below.

Dolph—born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.—was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon as he was leaving a bakery in Memphis. Authorities have yet to identify any suspects, but newly released surveillance footage shows Dolph’s killers outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop with weapons in hand. One was reportedly carrying a Draco AK-47 pistol, and the other had a handgun.

The killers, who wore face masks to conceal their identities, allegedly fled the scene in what appeared to be a “lighter colored Mercedes.”

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence that we have seen far too often, locally and nationwide,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis said. “Too many families, too many mothers, too many fathers have suffered in our city. And quite frankly, I think we are all tired of it. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.”

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.