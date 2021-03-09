Rick Ross has purchased former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida home. And he did it paying cash.

Situated west of Fort Lauderdale, Ross bought it for $3.5 million after it was on the market for just four days, People reports, “It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area,” Ross told the magazine. “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”

The enormous estate sits on a little more than 2.3 acres, with the main house’s 7,361 square feet of space boasting four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. The home also has a porte-cochere, a nine-car garage, chef’s kitchen, secret movie theater, two offices, an indoor bar with a pool table, and a yoga room.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom that includes a soaking tub and a massive closet with a chandelier. The pool is resort-style, with the backyard also featuring a waterfall, deck, and summer kitchen. The guest house has another 1,314 square feet of space, complete with two bedrooms, one bath, a kitchen, and a living room.

Ross has another home in Fayetteville, Georgia, a 45,000 square foot mansion that was recently used in Coming 2 America, as Prince Akeem Joffer’s (Eddie Murphy) palace. Previously owned by Evander Holyfield, the home sits on 235 acres and includes 12 bedrooms and a dining room that can set up to 100 people.