Rich the Kid makes his return with the video for his latest single, “Richard Mille Patek.”

[tk media]

The track, which was released on Friday, is Rich the Kid’s theme song for the fashion trend of wearing a watch on each wrist. At the beginning of the track, he makes it clear that he’s only showing love to Richard Mille watches and Patek Philippe timepieces by urging listeners to “put them Cartier (watches) down.” He also alludes to rap being a hobby at this point since he makes more money outside of music.

“Already rich, I don’t even need rapping,” Rich the Kid wrote. “Real estate wrist, my watch a mansion.”

In the video, Rich shows that owning multiple watches won’t break his bank. He and his associates run through a mansion, play golf, and flex the spoils of their successes.

“Richard Mille Patek” is Rich the Kid’s first single released through his new partnership with Rostrum Records and BMG. Rich the Kid inked his new deal with Rostrum earlier this month and is hoping to add to his Rich Forever empire.

“I’m excited to work with Rostrum in this next chapter of life and music,” he said when the deal was announced. “This is a partnership that will be vital to showing artists that they can be independent and still win on a mainstream level. With the help of Benjy, Jae, and the Rostrum team, we will take over the summer and everything after.”

Watch Rich the Kid’s new video for his latest single, “Richard Mille Patek” above and stream it below.