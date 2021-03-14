Shortly after Mulatto dropped a freestyle to SpottemGottem’s popular “BeatBox” track, Renni Rucci responded with some heat of her own.

On Mulatto’s version of the hit song, she didn’t name Rucci directly, but some shots were clearly taken toward the end of the freestyle. “I’m the biggest. Ain’t nothing big about y’all hoes! So if the bitch name ain’t Latto, don’t put ‘Big’ in front of it. Straight up,” the Queen of da Souf artist said while closing out the minute-and-a-half track.

There are a couple of artists in the game Big Latto could have been aiming at, but fans immediately presumed she was referring to South Carolina rapper Renni Rucci. When Rucci first heard the track, she said on Instagram that, “if it ain’t directed it ain’t respected. lil mama popping it tho.”

This school of thought appears to be short-lived, as Rucci dropped her own “BeatBox” freestyle on Saturday. “You talk shit on the sleep but bitch we all know who the biggest is, I been countin’ Benjamins, look like I hit the lotto, bitch, you know just what the business is, I really hit the Latto,” Rucci rapped over the short track.

“The BIGGEST,” Rucci wrote in the Instagram caption. “If it ain’t directed it ain’t respected… but it’s still gone be addressed.”

When a fan called Rucci out for seemingly flip-flopping, the rapper said that Mulatto didn’t influence her to change her social media names. “My social media names BEEN this we all rappers so let us rap watch out,” Rucci tweeted.

Fans now suspect that Mulatto may be addressing the shots in her own way as well by way of an Instagram Stories post. Latto shared a specific clip from Nicki Minaj’s verse on YG’s “My N**** (Remix)” where she raps, “...freestyle and get a rise out of bitches.”