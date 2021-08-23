Two members of a Connecticut rap group that opened for Jim Jones last month in Waterbury are being charged with murder over a drive-by shooting that took place after the concert.

Reginald Miles, 31, and Andre Reed, 29, were arrested following the July 24 incident for their alleged involvement in the drive-by, which killed one and wounded two, according records obtained by The Hartford Courant. Footage from the incident shows the suspects opening fire at pedestrians from an SUV. The victim of the shooting, which took following the concert at Off The Hook, was 37-year-old Douglas Daniels.

Reed and Miles were arrested on Aug. 10 and Aug. 19, respectively, and are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, while Miles faces other weapons charges and a charge of reckless endangerment.