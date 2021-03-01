“Come and have a good time with G-O-D.”

After putting together a stellar D’Angelo virtual concert, Verzuz has returned for a main event that pins brother against brother. The platform’s co-creators, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, announced on Sunday that the Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon The Chef will square off in a virtual hits battle.

“Raekwon vs. Ghostface, hold on bro,” Swizz said during an Instagram Live session with Timbaland. “Whoooo!! What we talking about, New York City? Staten Island stand up! Wu vs. Wu. Raekwon vs. Ghostface Killah.”

Currently there is no date for the proposed battle, but it is bound to be a highly anticipated match-up.

Outside of being one of the Wu’s signature swordsmen, Ghost and Rae have a deep on-wax connection that contributed to classics. Ghostface guest starred as a contributing artist throughout Raekwon’s iconic Only Built for Cuban Linx. Raekwon returned the favor by adding to Ghostface’s debut album, Ironman. Because of their close connection, fans will be itching to figure out who is the better half of this duo once they enter the Verzuz ring.

The Ghostface and Raekwon battle comes after Clan founder, The RZA, battled DJ Premier in one of the earlier Verzuz bouts. Also, Method Man made an appearance with de facto Clan member, Redman, during D’Angelo’s Verzuz performance.