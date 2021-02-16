Three years after the release of Culture II, the third (and expected-to-be final) entry in the Migos franchise is nearly upon us.

For the latest update on when, exactly, fans can expect the long-awaited new album to arrive, we turn to a paparazzi-shot clip of Quavo and Saweetie. The clip shows the couple exiting a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, masked up and fielding requests for poses and signatures. Later in the clip, someone is heard asking Quavo about the status of the third Culture entry.

“It’s coming real soon,” he told paparazzi. “Less than a month and a half.”

In late January, Migos gave fans a teaser trailer of sorts for the impending album. Notably, the teaser was shared just one day after the trio celebrated the third anniversary of Culture II.

“Take ‘em back to the day-to-day Migos lifestyle,” the group said at the time. “Take this journey with us! The album is coming.”

As fans will recall, the album was initially expected to drop in early 2019, though that release window was ultimately moved back to coincide with the series’ anniversary in 2020. Of course, the ongoing pandemic disrupted much of the industry that year, though the group now seems more confident than ever that Culture III is indeed imminent.

Culture II became the blockbuster Georgia group’s second No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release in January 2018. While we wait on Culture III, the intro track to Culture II is always worth a revisit: