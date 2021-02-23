Ahead of Bobby Shmurda’s much-celebrated release from prison on Tuesday, Quavo informed fans of his plans to “personally” pick up the Shmurda She Wrote artist before getting him home to his family.

Speaking with Billboard in an interview released on the eve of Bobby’s conditional release, the Migos member told fans they could expect a “big” welcome home.

“I’m going to get my guy,” he said at the time. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m ‘bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big.”

As photos and footage shared early Tuesday morning show, Quavo made quite good on that promise.

Footage shared to Instagram by @biggz_locain showed Quavo and friends en route to pick up Bobby, at one point in a private jet.

“We gotta pick the Shmurda up in style … Shmurda about to be on the set,” Biggz said in one of several IG Story updates. “Big Shmurda. Stay tuned. Big Shmurda about to be home.”

On Monday, Rowdy Rebel shared a clip showing Quavo presenting him with a “little welcome home kit” in celebration of Bobby’s then-impending release.

“Stop playing,” Rowdy said when accepting the cash gift. “This goin’ straight to the bank.”

At the time of this writing, Bobby himself hadn’t posted to his respective socials since being released. In a message shared on his behalf earlier this week, however, he thanked everyone for their continued support.

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” he said. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Per his mother Leslie Pollard, Bobby’s initial plans are to soak up some quality time with his family before getting back into the studio life.

Bobby was released form the Clinton Correctional Facility just before 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning, as first reported by TMZ. Complex confirmed this news via the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records. He will now serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until the max expiration date of Feb. 23, 2026.