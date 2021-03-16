Florida police can confirm what Nav said on the track “Hit” with Metro Boomin: “Southside got the stick.”

Producer Southside was arrested Sunday in South Florida after officers conducted a search of his car and found two fully loaded guns, NBC Miami reports. He was pulled over in Aventura after his Mercedes SUV was spotted with a “heavily tinted windshield.” Southside told authorities he had a Georgia driver’s license, but didn’t have his ID on him. A records check reportedly revealed that his Florida driver’s license had been suspended since May 2019.

Southside confessed to having a handgun between his shoes, and another on the floorboard behind the passenger seat, but said he had a concealed weapons permit. An officer at the scene wrote in the police report that he informed the producer of his concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit violation by “having the firearms within reach and not secured in the glove box or encased in a box inside the vehicle.” Authorities later discovered that his CCW permit was suspended.

He was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and knowingly driving with a suspended license. He was later released on a $5,500 bond.

Southside’s brush with the law comes less than a week since his announcement that he plans on retiring after the upcoming 808 Mafia album is released.

“IM STILL GONE TRY TO PUT NEW PRODUCERS ON BUT AS A PRODUCER IM THROWING THE TOWEL IN AFTER THIS ALBUM I’m done,” he wrote on Twitter.

Even after “throwing the towel in,” Southside still foresees himself writing a book that will help teach young producers on how to break into the music business, as well as mentoring others who want to follow in his shoes.