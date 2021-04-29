The nominees for the 2021 Prism Prize—an annual, juried award recognizing outstanding artistry in Canadian music videos—were announced today.

Among the artists who received nods were Mustafa, Jessie Reyez, Savannah Ré, Clairmont The Second, and TOBi.

The Grand Prize winner will be revealed and awarded $20,000 as part of a virtual presentation on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST. It’ll be streamed live on the Prism Prize Twitter and YouTube channels, as well as its website. The Prize will be voted on by a jury of more than 130 Canadian music, film, and media arts professionals.

“While 2020 was a tumultuous year, Canadian music video creators saw light in the darkness and produced some of the most poignant and introspective works in recent memory,” said Louis Calabro, VP of Programming & Awards at the Canadian Academy and Founder of Prism Prize. “As music industry disruptions persist, we are proud to shine a spotlight on these important works.”

The public can vote here for their favourite video from the Top 20 in order to help detemine who wins this year’s Audience Award. The Prism Prize Top Ten shortlist, meanwhile, is set to be announced on June 9.

Here are the 2021 Prism Prize nominees:

Andy Shauf , “Clove Cigarette” (Directors: Colin Medley & Jared Raab)

Aquakultre, “Pay It Forward” (Directors: Evan Elliot & Lance Sampson)

Braids, “Young Buck” (Director: Kevin Calero)

Clairmont The Second, “DUN” (Director: Clairmont The Second)

Daniela Andrade, “Tamale” (Directors: Justin Singer & Daniela Andrade)

Haviah Mighty, “Thirteen” (Director: Theo Kapodistrias)

Jessie Reyez, “Love In The Dark” (Director: Se Oh)

July Talk, “Governess Shadow” (Director: Cosette Schulz)

Kandle, “Lock and Load” (Director: Brandon William Fletcher)

Lido Pimienta, “Nada” (feat. Li Saumet) (Director: Paz Ramirez)

Mustafa, “Air Forces” (Directors: Glenn Michael & Christo)

Mustafa, “Stay Alive” (Director: King Bee Productions)

Rich Aucoin, “Walls” (Director: Jason Levangie)

Savannah Ré, “Opia Experience” (Director: Yasmin Evering-Kerr)

Savannah Ré, “Solid” (Director: Alicia K. Harris)

Sean Leon, “90 BPM” (Director: Sean Leon)

The Weather Station, "Robber” (Director: Tamara Lindeman)

TOBi, “24 (Toronto Remix)” (Director: Kit Weyman)

U.S. Girls, “4 American Dollars” (Directors: Emily Pelstring & Meg Remy)

Witch Prophet, “Tesfay” (Director: Leah Vlemmiks)