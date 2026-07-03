Featured
At the 2022 Junos, Mustafa shared the stage with his Regent Park friends. Backstage, he gave us his advice to kids living in Toronto's isolated communities.Alex Nino Gheciu
This month’s roundup of Canadian releases is all about the fresh sounds bringing us into a new season. Here are the best homegrown bangers of March.Sumiko Wilson
From mainstays like The Weeknd to rising stars like Mustafa, here were to top music videos of the year.Alex Narvaez
It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.Calum Marsh