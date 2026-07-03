Mustafa The Poet

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Mustafa Stirs American Folk Into His Sudanese Influences On “Imaan”

The second cut to be lifted from an upcoming, as-yet-untitled sophomore album.

James Keith864 days ago
Music

Mustafa Shares New Single And Visual For "Name Of God"

The song is the first single from Mustafa's upcoming debut album.

Erik Leijon1005 days ago
mustafa
Music

Mustafa’s “Ali” Wins 2022 Prism Prize for Top Canadian Music Video

The Grand Prize winner for the 2022 Prism Prize is Mustafa's video for “Ali.” The self-directed video was selected by a panel of over 130 industry experts.

Bianca Thompson1472 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia stands in his corner prior to his lightweight championship
Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Coming to Toronto for a Penny Appeal Canada Event Hosted by Mustafa

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Toronto for the first time since his retirement for an exclusive interview with Regent Park artist Mustafa.

Elisa Ammaturo1598 days ago
Nemahsis in a cream outfit
Music

Premiere: Nemahsis Drops Her Impassioned First Single, "what if i took it off for you?"

The singer-songwriter bares her soul on her impassioned debut single, using her smooth vocals to convey her frustration at being tokenized as a Hijabi woman.

Natalie Harmsen1851 days ago
Advertisement
mustafa air forces
Music

Mustafa Returns With Powerful New Track "Air Forces"

The Toronto poet and songwriter shows off his Regent Park neighbourhood in his latest video.

Alex Nino Gheciu2126 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Donates $100,000 to National Bail Out Collective

Drake has given a six-figure donation to National Bail Out.

edwinortiz2238 days ago
Mustafa "Stay Alive"
Music

Mustafa Takes His Anti-Gun Message To Toronto's Regent Park On Debut Single "Stay Alive"

The track features production from Frank Dukes and James Blake.

James Keith2318 days ago
drake
Music

Drake Featured in Mustafa the Poet's Short Film on Toronto's Gun Violence

Toronto's Mustafa the Poet recently opened up about a short film he was working on titled 'Remember Me, Toronto.'

Joe Price2679 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App