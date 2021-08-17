POP Montreal will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival with a mix of in-person and virtual events, running from September 22 to 26.

This year’s lineup features both up-and-coming artists and POP Montreal alumni. Highlights include Backxwash, Cadence Weapon, Cakes Da Killa, Chiiild, DijahSB, Soccer Mommy, The Dears, SUUUNS, Korea Town Acid, and more.

In addition to the music programming, the festival will also hold some special events featuring other mediums, including the Art POP exhibition (on the third floor of the Rialto), Puces POP (at Entrepot77), Film POP (at Cinéma Moderne and at Entrepot77), and conferences and discussions as part of the POP Symposium at the Rialto.

“Adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, a health pass will be required at the entrance of the concerts,” states a press release.

For tickets and further details, tap into the festival’s website.