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backxwash
Music

POP Montreal Unveils 2021 Lineup f/ Backxwash, Chiiild, Cadence Weapon

POP Montreal will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival with a mix of in-person and virtual events, running from September 22 to 26.

Alex Nino Gheciu1796 days ago
Don't Make Cents cover art
Music

Premiere: Proper Villains and Cakes Da Killa Lock Horns on the Classic-Sounding "Don't Make Cents"

Cakes Da Killa sets fire to this '90s-leaning Proper Villains instrumental on their latest collab, "Don't Make Cents."

Khal3007 days ago
Madeaux 'Burn' album cover
Music

Premiere: Madeaux Preps for New LP 'Burn' With Cakes Da Killa-Assisted "Look at Me"

Madeaux goes for broke on this intoxicating new single from his forthcoming Fool's Gold album 'Burn.'

Khal3040 days ago

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