Polo G is sparing no expense to make sure his mother/manager Stacia Mac is safe.

On Thursday, reports surfaced claiming the 22-year-old has hired 24-hour security to stand guard at his mom’s home. This is in response to an attempted break-in that recently took place.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mac shared surveillance footage that showed armed masked suspects kicking down her door and entering her home. In the caption, Mac revealed she was able to fend off the intruders by opening fire with her own weapon.

“I struggled with if I should post this…I recently had an attempted break in at my home. At least three men attempted to break in (you’ll hear the assailant on camera say ‘y’all ready?!’ ) In real time on my camera I witnessed as an intruder kicked in my basement door,” she captioned the video. “While multiple intruders flocked to other entry points of my home. I began to open fire upon them. They retreated. My family is safe, by God’s grace. In this situation you have only two choices; fight or flight. I refused to be a victim in my home! I will not rest until I know WHO is responsible. … I am grateful to be alive to tell this story.”